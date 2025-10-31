× Expand Kat Friedmann The Unsatisfied at Songbirds on 10/31

The Unsatisfied is a punk rock band from Chattanooga, TN, renowned for their high-powered live shows, complex cinematic compositions, and creative branding. Beginning in the Southern underground music scene and rapidly rising to regional fame, they quickly ascended to greater acclaim, becoming darlings of New York/New Rock and the CBGB's punk scene. Touring the U.S., predominantly throughout the Southeast, established their notoriety, enabling them to secure mini tours with other reputable artists, including The Misfits, Nash Kato, and The Impotant Sea Snakes. Through perseverance and sacrifice, their raw talent eventually made them stars of the award-winning rockumentary Ambition Withdraw: Redux, which covers the span of their work from inception to infamy. Their heavy sound and Avant-garde style have created a unique brand of Southern punk rock that is powerful, dangerous, and addictive, cultivating a dedicated following across the US, Australia, and the UK.

Happy Halloween!

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show