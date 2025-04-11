× Expand Kat Friedmann The Unsatisfied at Songbirds on 4/11

The Unsatisfied is a post-punk/hard rock band from Chattanooga, TN renowned for their powerful live shows, clever compositions, and creative branding. Founded in 1986 by frontman Eric Scealf, and backed by lead guitarist Johnny Stockman; rhythm guitarist Wayne Shadwick, bassist Seth David, & newest member, drummer Matt Reynolds, The Unsatisfied began in the Southern underground music scene and ascended to greater acclaim, fast becoming darlings of New York/New Rock and the CBGB's punk scene. Their talent and perseverance later led them to become stars of the award-winning documentary Ambition Withdraw: Redux which covers the span of their work from inception to present. Their music and Avant-garde style have cultivated a dedicated following stretching across the U.S., Australia, and the U.K.

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Mixed Seated/Standing Show

General Admission: $15