UTC Jazz Ensemble

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $10

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) Jazz Band explores the rebellious and culturally diverse musical style of jazz. The group performs music by master musicians and all students learn to improvise. It is a great environment to musically express your individuality and to be creative. Performances on and off campus.

UTC Jazz is kindly donating all proceeds from this show to Songbirds Guitars for Kids program. Come out and support your local university's jazz band at Songbirds!