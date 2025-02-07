Valentine Cheese & Chocolate Pairing Workshop

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Are you ready to embark on a flavorful journey where the worlds of cheese and chocolate collide? This class will guide you through the art of pairing these two beloved delicacies, perfect for those who seek to impress on special occasions like Valentine's Day or simply want to indulge in gourmet pleasures.

In this class, you will learn how to create delicious and harmonious pairings of cheese and chocolate. We will explore the fundamental principles of pairing, delve into the nuances of flavor profiles, and taste some exquisite combinations.

By the end of this class, you'll have the confidence and knowledge to create your own delightful cheese and chocolate pairings. These combinations are sure to make any occasion special and memorable. Enjoy every bite as you discover new flavor horizons!

These pairings are sure to make your Valentine's Day celebration both unique and memorable. Participants are welcome to BYOB.

About the instructor:

Cathy Billings is a San Francisco Bay Area native who moved to Chattanooga a few years ago. She has been making jewelry for over 20 years. Her pieces have been available in several galleries in the S.F. Bay Area. Back in her hometown of Benicia, CA, she was a member of the Public Art committee and taught jewelry workshops at a local bead gallery. She started The Natural Trend, a jewelry design enterprise and Etsy shop. When she is not beading, you will most likely find her in the kitchen. She has a passion for cooking and has worked as a Cheese Monger in the S.F, Bay Area and Napa Valley for 15 years.