Valentine's Pop-Up Market
to
Chattanooga Area City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Pop-Up Market
💘 Valentine’s Pop-Up Market 💘
📅 Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024
🕚 Time: 11 AM – 6 PM
📍 Location: The Urban Magnolia Studio
2310 Vance Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Get ready to fall in love with our Valentine’s Pop-Up Market! 💕✨ Join us at The Urban Magnolia Studio for a day packed with fun, shopping, and good vibes. Here's what you can look forward to:
🌟 Local Vendors – Shop unique, handcrafted goods and find the perfect Valentine’s gift.
🚚 Food Trucks – Satisfy your cravings with delicious bites.
🎨 Flash Tattoos – Get inked with spontaneous, love-inspired designs!
🎁 $100 Gift Card Giveaway – RSVP on our website and be present at 2 PM for a chance to win big!
Don’t miss this exciting event—it’s the perfect way to kick off the season of love! RSVP now at theurbanmagnoliastudio.com and we’ll see you there! 💖