× Expand @robertbarkerart Pop-Up Market

💘 Valentine’s Pop-Up Market 💘

📅 Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024

🕚 Time: 11 AM – 6 PM

📍 Location: The Urban Magnolia Studio

2310 Vance Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Get ready to fall in love with our Valentine’s Pop-Up Market! 💕✨ Join us at The Urban Magnolia Studio for a day packed with fun, shopping, and good vibes. Here's what you can look forward to:

🌟 Local Vendors – Shop unique, handcrafted goods and find the perfect Valentine’s gift.

🚚 Food Trucks – Satisfy your cravings with delicious bites.

🎨 Flash Tattoos – Get inked with spontaneous, love-inspired designs!

🎁 $100 Gift Card Giveaway – RSVP on our website and be present at 2 PM for a chance to win big!

Don’t miss this exciting event—it’s the perfect way to kick off the season of love! RSVP now at theurbanmagnoliastudio.com and we’ll see you there! 💖