Victor Issa Sculpture Showcase

× Expand Contributed Victor Issa

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University welcomes sculptor Victor Issa and his showcase titled "Creating Living Bronze: A 40-Year Retrospective" opening on Thursday, October 9, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Gallery of Art on campus. The exhibit will remain open through January 20, 2026, and is free to the public. For additional information, visit southern.edu/artgallery.