December 17th & 18th, Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2025 is coming to The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Chattanooga, TN! Born from the spirit of Vienna, the birthplace of orchestral music and home to some of the most celebrated Christmas concerts in the world, The Vienna Light Orchestra Christmas Tour 2025 is a global concert experience that blends sweeping symphonic sound with theatrical beauty. Join us for this magical holiday experience, over 2,000 flickering candlelights illuminate world-class musicians & vocalists, and a few Christmas surprises along the way—creating a nostalgic atmosphere with the most treasured Christmas Classics. A holiday evening with your loved ones you'll never forget! (Limited Seating - Best Seats Won’t Last!)