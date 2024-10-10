Vision + Verse
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
Vision + Verse
In partnership with Chattanooga Hip Hop week, poet Erika Roberts and dancers KG and Lamont Chapman, aka “Kunstruct”, will blend dance, verse, and music in a performance celebrating our current special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the
Museum of the City of New York.
Free and open to all.
