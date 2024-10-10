Vision + Verse

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

In partnership with Chattanooga Hip Hop week, poet Erika Roberts and dancers KG and Lamont Chapman, aka “Kunstruct”, will blend dance, verse, and music in a performance celebrating our current special exhibition City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the

Museum of the City of New York.

Free and open to all.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Vision + Verse - 2024-10-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vision + Verse - 2024-10-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vision + Verse - 2024-10-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vision + Verse - 2024-10-10 18:00:00 ical