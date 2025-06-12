× Expand HMAA Poets and Musicians, Vision+Verse

Celebrate female journeys and join us for poetry and music inspired by Walk This Way: Footwear From the Stuart Weitzman Collection with poets Andreya Toney, Alexis Willis, Erika Roberts, and Monalisa the Poet as well as vocalist Zowie Boyd accompanied by Tom Matthews.

This evening is free and open to the public.

Walk this Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes has been organized by the New York Historical. This exhibition has been generously supported by Joyce B. Cowin.

Presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors