Vision + Verse: African Kings and Queens of Classical Soul

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join vocalists Kimmie J Soul, Timothy Harris, Michael Dexter, Vincent Hale, Brandi Jordan, Sonya Henry, and Neshawn Calloway for an in- gallery concert celebrating Silver Linings and Black voices. This event is free and open to the public.

Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection is organized by the Spelman

College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta, Georgia. Curated by Liz Andrews and Karen Comer Lowe with initial contributions from Anne Collins Smith

Generously supported by Art Bridges.

