Vision + Verse: The Beauty of Black Women

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chattanooga creatives Christopher Shaw, Karla Bivens, and Krantszy Boursiquot present a gallery experience on Black women as muses and visionaries. This event is free and open to the public.

Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection is organized by the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta, Georgia. Curated by Liz Andrews and Karen Comer Lowe with initial contributions from Anne Collins Smith

Generous support provided by Art Bridges

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
