Vision + Verse: Brown Girls Can

× Expand Courtesy of the Hunter Museum Vision + Verse

A part of Throwback Thursday and inspired by Silver Linings, this event fuses

poetry, rap, and conversation and features “fem-cee” Floami Fly plus griots Lala Lola

Jay, Erika Roberts, and DJ Prophet in a celebration of women’s voices in Hip Hop

and spoken word.

This program is presented in partnership with Brown Girls Can and Hip Hop Chattanooga and is curated by Erika Roberts.

Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection is organized by the Spelman

College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta, Georgia. Curated by Liz Andrews and Karen

Comer Lowe with initial contributions from Anne Collins Smith.

Generous support provided by Art Bridges.