Vision + Verse: Brown Girls Can
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Courtesy of the Hunter Museum
Vision + Verse
A part of Throwback Thursday and inspired by Silver Linings, this event fuses
poetry, rap, and conversation and features “fem-cee” Floami Fly plus griots Lala Lola
Jay, Erika Roberts, and DJ Prophet in a celebration of women’s voices in Hip Hop
and spoken word.
This program is presented in partnership with Brown Girls Can and Hip Hop Chattanooga and is curated by Erika Roberts.
Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection is organized by the Spelman
College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta, Georgia. Curated by Liz Andrews and Karen
Comer Lowe with initial contributions from Anne Collins Smith.
Generous support provided by Art Bridges.