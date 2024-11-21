Vision + Verse: City as Canvas and Cultural Impact

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Vision + Verse

Enjoy performances by poet Marcus Ellsworth performing with Garrell Woods and other members of the Black Rainbow Movement in celebration of the trendsetters, style makers, and creative communities that developed in the 70s & 80s. Inspired by City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, this Vision + Verse will explore the serious challenges that faced many artists featured in the exhibition and other creatives in this artistic community.

Free and open to all.