Vision + Verse: Dancing Shoes

Join Ballet Esprit Collective’s Sarah Yvonne and Grace Ragland Hyde for an in- gallery dance performance of “shoes” inspired by the dancing shoes in Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes.

Vision + Verse programs are free and open to the public.

Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes has been organized by the New York Historical. This exhibition has been generously supported by Joyce B. Cowin and is presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors.