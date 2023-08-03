Vision + Verse: Inspired by the Land

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Poet Amir Andalib, musician Andrew Witherspoon, and dancer Kendra

Norwood will present a performance inspired by In Nature’s Studio: Two

Centuries of American Landscape Painting, followed by an audience

discussion reflecting on the artworks, our land, and its history. Free and

open to all.

In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.

Generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by

Chattanooga Tourism Company.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Vision + Verse: Inspired by the Land - 2023-08-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vision + Verse: Inspired by the Land - 2023-08-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vision + Verse: Inspired by the Land - 2023-08-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vision + Verse: Inspired by the Land - 2023-08-03 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Pulse Business Profile

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

June 22, 2023

Friday

June 23, 2023

Saturday

June 24, 2023

Sunday

June 25, 2023

Monday

June 26, 2023

Tuesday

June 27, 2023

Wednesday

June 28, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours