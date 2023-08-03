Vision + Verse: Inspired by the Land

Hunter Museum
Photo of Andrew Witherspoon
Poet Amir Andalib, musician Andrew Witherspoon, and dancer Kendra
Norwood will present a performance inspired by In Nature’s Studio: Two
Centuries of American Landscape Painting, followed by an audience
discussion reflecting on the artworks, our land, and its history. Free and
open to all.
In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.
Generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by
Chattanooga Tourism Company.