Vision + Verse: Inspired by the Land

Photo of Andrew Witherspoon

Poet Amir Andalib, musician Andrew Witherspoon, and dancer Kendra

Norwood will present a performance inspired by In Nature’s Studio: Two

Centuries of American Landscape Painting, followed by an audience

discussion reflecting on the artworks, our land, and its history. Free and

open to all.

In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.

