Vision+Verse: Nature for All

Erika Roberts at the Hunter Museum
Join Poet Erika Roberts and performers for this immersive in-gallery exploration of the Black experience in the natural world with the artworks in The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection
Free and open to all.
Art & Exhibitions, Politics & Activism, Talks & Readings