Visit Santa at Rock City’s Christmas in July

× Expand Rock City Meet Santa at Rock City's Christmas in July.

Take a selfie with Santa Claus during Rock City’s Christmas in July celebration, happening July 25th–27th.

Swing by the Cliff Terrace Pavilion, where Santa will be lounging from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. He’s all ears to hear your Christmas list—and eager to give some early presents! Including discounted tickets to Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights.

Each day, the first few visitors will receive Santa's Cookies—a tasty treat from Clumpies Ice Cream Co. Plus, cool off with a refreshing Poinsettia Slushie, available for purchase at Cliff Terrace.

The best gift of all? A $5 discount on Enchanted Garden of Lights tickets! Anyone who purchases a ticket between July 25 and 27 will automatically receive the discount at checkout.

Admission to Rock City is required, but visiting with Santa is free.

*Enchanted Garden of Lights tickets are sold online only at www.seerockcity.com/lights.