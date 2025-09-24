Voices, Women's Fund of Greater Chattanooga Fundraiser

× Expand WFGC Speaker Dr. Shae Connor

The Women’s Fund of Greater Chattanooga’s (WFGC) is pleased to announce that Dr. Shae Connor and Stacy Martin will be the speakers at Voices, the organization’s annual luncheon fundraiser. The event is co-chaired by Leslie Smith and Lea Anne Wiles, board members and supporters of the organization. The event will be held on Wednesday, September 24 at The Chattanoogan Hotel.

“This year’s program focuses on Advocacy through Adversity and highlights the powerful and personal stories of two inspirational local women,” said Melody Shekari, WFGC’s executive director. “They will discuss women’s health and access to quality care and community. These are important policy priorities of the Women’s Fund. Their stories are important and showcase why we need quality, timely, affordable, and accessible care within the complex healthcare system and the impact that policy and advocacy has on women’s wellbeing and health.”

Dr. Shae Connor is a board-certified and fellowship-trained gynecologic oncologist at UT Erlanger Women’s Oncology. In her clinical research, she focuses on disparities in healthcare and systems-based quality improvement initiatives. She is an East Tennessee native and lives in North Chattanooga with her husband and four daughters.

Stacy Martin is a passionate advocate for stomach cancer awareness, genetic testing, and hereditary cancer prevention. After learning she carried the rare CDH1 genetic mutation, she made the life-saving decision to undergo a preventative total gastrectomy in 2019. Stacy works nationally to advance research, shape policy, and strengthen resources for the hereditary cancer community.

“By sharing their journeys and the power of advocacy, even in times of adversity, our speakers will inspire us to continue to come together to create a space for all women and girls to thrive here at home in Chattanooga and across the state of Tennessee,” added Shekari.

Individual tickets are $75. Guests may host a table and purchase 8 tickets for $600. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/voices2025. The event typically draws about 400 attendees with doors opening at 10:45am and programming from 11:30am to 1pm.

“Voices is a fun and informative event that encourages connection and building community. We will share about impactful local advocacy and the power of collective philanthropy” added Shekari.

The late Councilwoman Dr. Carol Berz, who has uplifted many women in our community through her public service and work with the Tennessee Commission on the Status of Women and Mayor’s Council for Women, will also be honored at Voices.

Corporate sponsorships are also still available. For more information about how to become an event sponsor, visit tinyurl.com/voices-sponsor or email melody@chattanoogawomensfund.org.

The Women’s Fund of Greater Chattanooga is a nonpartisan policy nonprofit that aims to make Tennessee a safer, more equitable state for women and girls. Together, with other advocates and with allied organizations across the region and state, we find ways to improve the lives of Tennessee women in the areas that matter most: economic opportunity, health, and safety. The Women’s Fund leverages advocacy, philanthropy, and a robust network of partners to diminish the root causes of inequity.

For more information on the Women’s Fund of Greater Chattanooga, please visit chattanoogawomensfund.org.