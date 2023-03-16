× Expand Volkswagen Chattanooga Volkswagen Chattanooga Apprentice with electric vehicle

Explore our training programs and state-of-the-art facility! Students, parents and anyone interested in a career with one of the world's largest automakers are invited to join us at our Volkswagen Academy Open House.

Learn how to become a Robotronics Technology Apprentice:

This is two-year Associate's Degree program combines academics with hands-on training. Earn hourly pay and receive a job offer upon completion! The Volkswagen Academy is currently recruiting for the 2023 cohort and will accept onsite applications.

Check out our onsite high school:

This dual-enrollment program is open to junior and seniors, who can earn up to 36 credit hours. All classes are onsite in our world-class facility with a Hamilton County Schools educator. Meet with advisors at our Open House!

Explore Volkswagen technology:

We'll have several hands-on activities at this event! Come explore our industrial robots, mechanical equipment, electric vehicles and more.