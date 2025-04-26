Voltz Production Presents: Cloud 9

× Expand Kimberly Posey Smith Cloud 9

--> Ages 21+ <--

--> $15 admission <--

Voltz Productions brings you another electrifying EDM event with live DJs, pretty lights, and a thumping sound system.

The lineup includes Brandis Grier (Techno), Eden Voltz (Drum and Bass), and Don Vutch (Dubstep).

Voltz Productions is bringing you a Electro Voice ELX200 sound system with 2 15 inch loudspeakers and 2 18 inch subwoofers. Additionally, lighting will be provided with Chauvet DJ GigBar Move x2. DJs will be using a Pioneer DJ XDJ XZ for performances.

Come out to Chattanooga's special dab bar and venue and come meet us on Cloud 9