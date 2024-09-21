Volunteers Needed to Help with Stringers Branch Cleanup

× Expand Jeffrey Grabe Red Bank Stringers Branch Cleanup 2024 - 1 Stringers Branch Cleanup

The City of Red Bank, along with GreenSteps (a local non-profit that assists with organizing cleanups), and BeCaffeinated are seeking volunteers to help in cleaning sections of Stringers Branch. The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, September 21st, from 10am until 12:30pm.

Interested volunteers will need to register and find important information at GreenStepsChatt.com/events. On the day of the cleanup, volunteers will meet at BeCaffeinated located at 3601 Dayton Boulevard to get supplies along with free coffee and refreshments.

This will be the third cleanup for Stringers Branch, an urban stream that flows through the City of Red Bank. Tennessee American Water sponsored the cleanup events with funds from the American Water Environmental Grant awarded to the city.

"Red Bank is excited and ready for National Cleanup Day and will be celebrating by cleaning up litter and trash in and around Stringers Branch,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe. "We are extremely grateful to our partners GreenSteps for helping secure a grant from American Water to help fund this cleanup and to BeCaffeinated for providing coffee and tea to power us through the day."

For additional questions, contact Jeffrey Grabe at 423-681-3077 or email jgrabe@redbanktn.gov.