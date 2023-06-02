VW Chattanooga Job Fair

× Expand Volkswagen Chattanooga Now hiring: production positions

Volkswagen Chattanooga will host a job fair on Friday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to promote 500+ open production positions. Information sessions will be held during the job fair, where interested attendees can learn about the position, pay, benefits and schedule. Volkswagen staff will also provide an overview of the onboarding process, medical assessment and training. Attendees will be able to tour the Lean Center, which is where all Volkswagen production employees begin.

The company is hiring production team members primarily for its second and third shifts. The starting hourly rate for those shifts can reach $24.40 when including shift premium and quarterly bonus based solely on attendance. With wage progression, top-out rates including shift premium and quarterly bonus can reach $33 per hour. These are direct hire positions.

Volkswagen employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package, including medical and dental plans, life insurance, and retirement savings with company contributions of up to 9% of eligible earnings. Additional benefits include an employee vehicle leasing program, paid parental leave and adoption assistance, and tuition reimbursement. Amenities at the factory include on-site cafeterias, a fitness center with free classes, employee resource groups and a medical clinic.