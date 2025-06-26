Walk This Way Through Fashion

× Expand HMAA Chery Jordan and the RUNWAY REBELS

Presented by Chery Jordan and the RUNWAY REBELS, join us for this shoe-centered, in-gallery fashion show with music, dance, and fashionable fun.

Free with regular museum admission.

Walk this Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes has been organized by the New York Historical. This exhibition has been generously supported by Joyce B. Cowin.

Presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors