Walker Taylor comes to play at Whiskey Cowgirl.

Walker Taylor, born and raised in the charming town of Ridgeland, SC, found his roots in the soulful melodies of country music. His sound is inspired by artists Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Jellyroll and many more. He embarked on a musical journey that led him to Nashville, TN.

Walker's lyrics are Authentic and true to his upbringing. With the intention to capture the essence of his life growing up in a small-town, resonating with audiences across the country. Check out his future dates and come down to experience Taylor's electric live show, hearing all of your favorites from country music's top hits as well as his personal catalog.

Taylor is releasing his favorite song to date, "LIE IN THE BED YOU MADE" on March 8th. Walker and his team are ecstatic for this release and are looking forward to writing and releasing more like it in the near future.

- Walker Taylor Music