The pain of grief can feel unbearable. Grieving is a process, and you don’t have to face it alone. Walking with Grief means learning how to engage your experience of loss in ways that support your healing over time.

This workshop welcomes participants who are facing any form of loss or grief. We will define what grief is and explore ways to move through the pain of grief. Participants will be invited to join in discussion, meditation, and creative activities to help support their grieving process. Sessions are designed to be consent-based and responsive to participants’ needs, meaning each participant can choose if and how they want to engage the suggested materials. Sessions provide participants with options for self-care and community in the midst of grief.

Facilitated by Kate Caldwell of Awareness Arts Collective, LLC. You are welcome to email kate@awarenessartscollective.com or reach her at 423-939-9585 with any workshop questions.

Kate Caldwell founded Awareness Arts Collective, LLC to help clients gain relief from suffering and to experience more joy and fulfillment in their lives, by nurturing their personal growth. Kate’s rich and varied life experiences have shaped her approach to offering spiritual care to people from many walks of life, who face many different challenges. Her curiosity about the world’s deeper realities led her to Earlham College to study world religions, then to Princeton Theological Seminary to earn her Master’s of Divinity. During her time in seminary, she dove further into the cultural and historical aspects of religion and theology, as well as the process of interfaith dialogue. Kate’s deep concern is to honor how our personal beliefs inform our actions, ultimately co-creating the world we share.Her commitment to the care of land and people has guided Kate’s path as a spiritual caregiver. She has served as a hospital and hospice chaplain since 2017, earned her Rule 31 Mediation Certification in 2012, and has served as an advocate with individuals and families suffering from addiction for more than a decade. She has furthered her study of spiritual philosophy as a 500-Hour Certified Yoga Teacher, earning her 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Certification in 2020 and becoming a certified Trauma Center Trauma Sensitive Yoga Facilitator (TCTSY-F) in 2024. She earned her Reiki II certification in 2021, and culminated her Reiki Mastership training and certification in 2024. Her great hope is that you can learn to practice care and compassion for yourself, so that you can live joyfully and express your unique gifts in a world that needs them.Visit her website: https://www.awarenessartscollective.com