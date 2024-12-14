So You Want to Be a Writer: Where to Publish What You Write

× Expand SoLit publishing workshop (700 x 500 px) - 1 If you've filled plenty of notebooks with your very best work and are ready for the next steps, this workshop is for you.

​This workshop will be a comprehensive overview of the multitude of publishing outlets that exist for aspiring writers — literary journals, commercial magazines, column and opinion writing, blogging, and travel writing.

​We’ll cover submission protocols for each, dos and don’ts of submitting and talking to editors, how to write a cover letter, handling rejection, and the very real value of persistence.

Tickets at https://givebutter.com/where-to-publish