Watercolor 101: The Basics

The focus of this class will be practicing and understanding commonly used watercolor techniques, understanding water-to-paint ratios and how to apply watercolor paints.

We will start by reviewing materials and supplies used for watercolor painting, addressing any questions you might have about how you can get started at home.

We will do some exercises in class to practice the techniques and methods we are learning - exploring conventional and unconventional ways to make art. Open discussion and questions are encouraged during class. Watercolor doesn't have to be scary; it can be simple and easy, whimsical and informal, and fun for everyone!

Supplies: All supplies included. Participants will be using shared watercolor supplies. If you have your own preferred watercolor supplies and would like to use them, please feel free to bring them along.

About the instructor:

Lindsey Prince is a self-taught artist who likes to explore things in new and unconventional ways. She is also a small business owner and operator. Following the "rules" has never been her favorite way to do things, and her artwork is no different. Her love for drawing and painting began with a high school art class, where she was introduced to the purpose and exhilaration of creation and self-expression through art. She has since worked for years developing her own style.

She resides in North Georgia, just over the state line from Chattanooga, TN with her husband and two boys. While Lindsey works mostly in watercolor and some sculpture/3-D art she remains an avid craft enthusiast of all kinds.