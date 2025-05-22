Watercolor 2-Day Bootcamp

× Expand Durinda Cheek Watercolor bootcamp

This 2-day mini bootcamp is an immersive deep dive into watercolor. Ideal for the painter wanting to increase their knowledge of watercolor or the beginning artist wanting to explore the beauty of this magical medium. It will be chocked full of techniques, demos, painting time, and personalized feedback from the instructor. We will start with learning the essential watercolor techniques such as layering washes and wet-in-wet blending. We will spend time with mixing colors and saving the whites for fresh clean springtime images of flowers, blooming trees, and green wildlife fields.