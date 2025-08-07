Weapons in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, New Line Cinema Weapons is coming to IMAX! Don't miss your chance to see this pulse-pounding small-town horror movie on the largest screen in town.

August 7 - August 10

From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.