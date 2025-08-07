Weapons in IMAX!
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, New Line Cinema
Weapons is coming to IMAX! Don't miss your chance to see this pulse-pounding small-town horror movie on the largest screen in town.
August 7 - August 10
From New Line Cinema and Zach Cregger, the wholly original mind behind Barbarian, comes a new horror/thriller: Weapons. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets.
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.