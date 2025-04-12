Weaving for Calm

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Busy the hands and quiet the mind. In this class we will focus on the act of free-form weaving as a way of meditation while creating a one of a kind piece of wall art. Basic weaving techniques will be taught to get you going on this intuitive way to make fiber art.

Supplies: Each participant will be supplied with a small tapestry loom (to keep), yarns, and all the necessary tools.

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney is an artist and textile designer in Chattanooga TN. She holds a degree in studio art from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia. She moved to the Chattanooga area for a job as an area rug designer in 2000. After traveling to India for work in 2015, she became curious about the ancient art of handweaving. In 2017 she began to explore weaving as an art form and sharing the craft with others. She was chosen for Best Fine Craft in 2019 at the Creative Arts Guild’s Festival in Dalton. Follow her on Instagram @lolarunswithscissors or at lisadenneyartanddesign.com.