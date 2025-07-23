Wednesday Jazz: Eric Vaughn Trio

× Expand barking legs theatre Eric Vaughn on piano

It’s always fun bringing fresh faces into Barking Legs—performers and audience—and this Wednesday will be the Wednesday Jazz premiere of pianist Eric Vaughn. Eric is high energy, whether playing the piano or singing, and the evening should be serious fun. His band features bassist Spencer Blake, and there’s a good chance of some guests on hand.

Since 2015, Barking Legs Theater has grown our weekly jazz program and will continue to do so with memberships and more, coming soon! Aside from the occasional touring act, we strive to support local artists and foster the talent within Chattanooga and surrounding areas. We appreciate everyone's support over the years and look forward to presenting these jazz events for many years to come.

Weekly artist lineups, ticket prices and details are posted to our website and Facebook regularly. Please check there for the most up to date information.

Tickets - $10 advance, $12 at the door.

Doors open at 7:00pm. Music begins at 7:30pm.