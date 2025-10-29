Wednesday Open Studio

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Are you looking for a creative space to grow, connect, and be inspired? By request, we are now offering a time for you to come and work in our studio with others on a monthly basis. Come and hang out with new folks or bring a friend!

Each month, you are invited to our studio to work on your art practice. We will set up a still life from which you can work or you can work on/bring your own project. All mediums are welcome.

We have plenty of studio equipment that you can use: lights, easels, tabourets, sculpture stands, chairs, tables, and drawing boards. Bring your own art materials or purchase them in our store.

