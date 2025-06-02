WELLkids and RAD Camps at Southern Adventist University
to
Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Staff Photographer
WELLkids in the Wild
Keep your kids moving and exploring this summer with WELLkids in the Wild and RAD Camp at Southern Adventist University. Each week-long session offers outdoor, daytime adventures facilitated by the university’s Adventure Programming staff. WELLkids activities (ages 8-12) include archery, canoeing, challenge course, caving, rafting, river snorkeling, and more. RAD focus for ages 13-16 includes canoeing, caving, high adventure course and zipline, rappelling, and whitewater rafting. Spots are limited, so reserve now! For fees and other information or to register, visit southern.edu/wellkids.