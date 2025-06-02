WELLkids and RAD Camps at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer WELLkids in the Wild

Keep your kids moving and exploring this summer with WELLkids in the Wild and RAD Camp at Southern Adventist University. Each week-long session offers outdoor, daytime adventures facilitated by the university’s Adventure Programming staff. WELLkids activities (ages 8-12) include archery, canoeing, challenge course, caving, rafting, river snorkeling, and more. RAD focus for ages 13-16 includes canoeing, caving, high adventure course and zipline, rappelling, and whitewater rafting. Spots are limited, so reserve now! For fees and other information or to register, visit southern.edu/wellkids.