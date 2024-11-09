Whisk Broom Making

× Expand Frea Forager Whisk Brooms by Wild Earth Crafts

Spend an afternoon learning the Appalachian craft of broom making! Participants will design and make a turkey wing style whisk broom made with traditional broomcorn straw and natural cordage. Whisk brooms are incredibly useful and attractive, and make great handmade gifts! This class is open to total beginners as well as professional crafters. Age limit: 13+ or with special permission of instructor.

About Your Facilitator:

Frea Forager (pronounced FREE-yuh; she/her) is the craftswoman behind Wild Earth Crafts. She has been avidly foraging and crafting with various grasses, vines, sticks, and other wildcrafted materials since 2014.

Website: https://wildearthcrafts.com/