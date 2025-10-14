White Cane Day - Assistive Technology Services, a program of Signal Centers

× Expand Signal Centers White Cane Safety Day

Join Assistive Technology Services, a program of Signal Centers for:

- assistive technology demonstrations

- accessible board and card games

- white cane mini clinics

RSVP by calling (423) 362-4960 or fill out the form: https://signalcenters.jotform.com/252455161679868

This event is being held in the 4th floor public event space at the Chattanooga Public Library