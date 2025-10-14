White Cane Day - Assistive Technology Services, a program of Signal Centers
to
Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
×
Signal Centers
White Cane Safety Day
Join Assistive Technology Services, a program of Signal Centers for:
- assistive technology demonstrations
- accessible board and card games
- white cane mini clinics
RSVP by calling (423) 362-4960 or fill out the form: https://signalcenters.jotform.com/252455161679868
This event is being held in the 4th floor public event space at the Chattanooga Public Library
Info
Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Talks & Readings