Wicked in IMAX!

The untold story of the witches of Oz centers on Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo), a misunderstood young woman with green skin, and Glinda (played by Ariana Grande), a privileged and ambitious young woman. They meet as students at Shiz University in Oz and form an unlikely friendship.

However, after an encounter with the Wizard of Oz, their lives take different directions: Glinda is drawn to power and popularity, while Elphaba stays true to her values. Their journeys ultimately lead them to become Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

Nov. 20-21 at 6:15 PM

Nov. 22-24 at 2:30 PM

Nov. 25-26 at 3:45 PM