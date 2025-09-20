× Expand The Signal The Signal

The Wide Open Bluegrass® Late Night Jam, the official IBMA afterparty, is the final shindig of IBMA World of Bluegrass® week. Keep the party going by joining us down at The Signal to see your favorite artists from across the festival get together to put on a truly one of a kind musical experience. Lineup will be announced soon but tickets are limited for this event. You don't want to miss it!