The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Wide Open Bluegrass® Late Night Jam, the official IBMA afterparty, is the final shindig of IBMA World of Bluegrass® week. Keep the party going by joining us down at The Signal to see your favorite artists from across the festival get together to put on a truly one of a kind musical experience. Lineup will be announced soon but tickets are limited for this event. You don't want to miss it!

The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
423-498-4700
