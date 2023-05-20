Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure!, a brand-new temporary exhibit at CDM, immerses the young explorers in your life in whole body explorations of ocean habitats and the fascinating creatures within them. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, visitors will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help animals, and foil the villains' nefarious plans.

Explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals' lives. Habitats and activities include experiences such as: "Seashore": miniaturize in a tidal pool, crawl through an anemone, and hunt for lunch like a lobster; "Shallow Sea": create your own dolphin name, roll up your sleeves, and get to work at a shark cleaning station; and "Deep Sea": hunt like a dragonfish in the dark depths of the sea and explore the creatures of the ocean floor.

Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! will be at CDM May 20 - September 10. Keep an eye on our social media (@cdmfun) and website (cdmfun.org) for more information about events and activities related to the themes of this hands-on, interactive exhibit!

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
