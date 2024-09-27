The Wild Robot in IMAX!

× Expand Dreamworks, Disney, IMAX See what critics are calling the greatest Dreamworks movie ever! The Wild Robot is coming to IMAX! Get your tickets today!

After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island's animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

Sept. 27-29 at 6:15 PM

Sept. 30 at 5:00 PM