Wild Wonders & Family Craft Night

Join us for a fun and creative evening where kids and parents can connect with nature and each other!

Dr. Chris Collins and Mandy Martin, director of Wahautchie Forest School, are bringing families together to explore the magic of the outdoors—no hiking boots required!

We’ll chat about simple ways to make nature walks part of your family’s routine while teaching kids to explore the world around them with curiosity and care.

Together, we’ll "forage" from a hand-picked nature collection and craft those treasures into a nature crown or sun catcher.

Please note: Each ticket is for one adult and one child (ages 3 and up). Come ready to learn, have fun, and get crafty!

About the instructor:

Dr. Collins is a holistic practitioner, women's health advocate, Chattanooga local liaison, and all around super-dad. He practices at The Specific Chiropractic Centers in the Northshore, and his passion for health goes beyond the spine and focuses on supporting the nervous system and helping clients create holistic healthy lifestyles. He is currently authoring his first book on how to help women reclaim their relationship with health.