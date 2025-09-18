Wild Wonders Workshop at Chester Frost Park
to
Chester Frost Park Shelter #4 305 Causeway Rd., Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Where Science Gets Wild: Hands-On Nature, Mind-Blowing Fun!
• Thursday, September 18th
• 5 pm – 7 pm
• Chester Frost Park Shelter #4
• Free Nature Experiments & Crafts
o Sundials
o Baking Soda Balloons
o Rain Gauges
o Leaf Rubbing Art
o Potato Stamps
• Food & Beverage Vendors
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/19dyLYnYtQ/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #CFP #SummerInThePark #NatureExperiments #WildWonders #WildWondersWorkshop #ScienceGetsWild #FamilyFun