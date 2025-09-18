× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation 2025 Parks Programs Flyers - Wild Wonders Workshop 9.18.25 Wild Wonders Workshop at Chester Frost Park Thursday, September 18th Flyer

Wild Wonders Workshop at Chester Frost Park

Where Science Gets Wild: Hands-On Nature, Mind-Blowing Fun!

• Thursday, September 18th

• 5 pm – 7 pm

• Chester Frost Park Shelter #4

• Free Nature Experiments & Crafts

o Sundials

o Baking Soda Balloons

o Rain Gauges

o Leaf Rubbing Art

o Potato Stamps

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Chester Frost Park Shelter #4 305 Causeway Rd., Hixson, TN 37343

Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/19dyLYnYtQ/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

