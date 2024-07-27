× Expand Meagan Stone Wildcrafting 101: from forest to bottle!

Discover how to craft an herbal tincture from forest to bottle in this hands-on class with Meagan Stone from Peach Stone Spa. You will be guided how to collect and preserve your herbs from roots, leaves, to bark as well as how to turn these herbal gems into a tincture to enjoy. Everyone will go home with their own Herbal Tincture!

Meagan Stone is a Chattanooga local with over 15 years of experience. She began her practice in Massage Therapy and has developed her healing skills to include Herbal Medicine, Energy Healing, and Guided Meditation. She has been featured in City Scope magazine for her herbalism and on News Channel 9 and WUTC for her part in the creation of Chattanooga’s Holistic Festival.

