Wind Symphony Concert at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University's Wind Symphony

Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony will perform on Sunday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Under the direction of Ken Parsons, the concert will include Richard Saucedo’s Whirlwind(s) and Michael Colgrass’ Bali, among other selections. The event is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call the School of Music at 423.236.2880.