Wine Night with Jesse Black

Jesse Black's style might not be what you'd expect from an artist based a bit outside of Nashville. An accomplished guitar player with a diverse style encompassing many genres including Blues, Soul, Rock n’ Roll, Country, and R&B, among others.

As a result, Jesse’s live performances host a broad mixture of songs, providing a little something for everyone in the audience. Enjoy the tunes along with $4 house wines and $6 pimento cheese, hummus or creamy salmon dip and pita.

*Weather permitting.