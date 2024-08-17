Wine Over Water

Walnut Street Bridge 1 Walnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Chattanooga’s favorite wine event is back on the historic Walnut Street Bridge for 2024. Join us for a delightful evening of wine tasting, creative food menus from some of Chattanooga's leading restaurants, and live music across four stages. We are celebrating 29 years as Chattanooga's premier wine event!

423-265-2825
