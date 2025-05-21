Wine Wednesday with Bob Keel

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Cheers to Wednesday evenings on the patio! We’ll see you for $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select bottles of wine, along with live music from Bob Keel.

Originally from a Washington DC suburb, Bob Keel has been a writer his entire life. Now living on Signal Mountain, he continues to write songs that reflect his life and journey.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

Concerts & Live Music
