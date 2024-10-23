Wine Wednesday with David Bingaman
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
It’s Wednesday and you know what that means… Wine Wednesday! Join us each week for $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select bottles of wine.
A Texas turned Tennessee transplant, David Bingaman's is inspired and influenced by music and stories. from the region. David blends thought provoking lyrics with lighthearted playing to create a sound all his own.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
