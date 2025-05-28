Wine Wednesday and Eric Kirkendoll on the Patio

Wine Wednesday and Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. Well, yes please! Treat yourself to $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet along with $6 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus and half price select bottles of wine. The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

