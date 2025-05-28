Wine Wednesday and Eric Kirkendoll on the Patio
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Wine Wednesday and Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. Well, yes please! Treat yourself to $3 glasses of house chardonnay and cabernet along with $6 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus and half price select bottles of wine. The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
