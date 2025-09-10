Wine Wednesday with Music from Richard Daigle

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Wednesday evenings are meant for live music on the patio! Local favorite Richard Daigle will provide the tunes while you enjoy $4 glasses of house wines and $6 pimento cheese and pita, creamy salmon dip or hummus. 80|

Richard is a retired editor and communications specialist turned singer- songwriter. The New Orleans native began playing the guitar in his bedroom before graduating to garage bands then to open mic nights across the south. He draws inspiration from John Prine, among others

Concerts & Live Music
