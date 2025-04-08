× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Green Gardening Bold Flyer - USE-ks_3.26.25 Suggestions3 Wing It! Learn to Draw Birds at Enterprise South Nature Park Tuesday, April 8th 4 pm – 6 pm

Wing It! Learn to Draw Birds at Enterprise South Nature Park

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga TN 37416

Let Your Creativity Take Flight!

• Tuesday, April 8th

• 4 pm – 6 pm

• ESNP Visitor Center

• Free Activity with supplies provided

• Free Fun Hike

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BrXsCyX69/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

