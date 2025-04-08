Wing It! Learn to Draw Birds at Enterprise South Nature Park

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga TN 37416

Let Your Creativity Take Flight!

• Tuesday, April 8th

• 4 pm – 6 pm

• ESNP Visitor Center

• Free Activity with supplies provided

• Free Fun Hike

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BrXsCyX69/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #DrawABirdDay #Birds #ESNP

Kids & Family, Outdoor, This & That
423-710-0274
