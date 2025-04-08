Wing It! Learn to Draw Birds at Enterprise South Nature Park
Wing It! Learn to Draw Birds at Enterprise South Nature Park Tuesday, April 8th 4 pm – 6 pm
Wing It! Learn to Draw Birds at Enterprise South Nature Park
Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga TN 37416
Let Your Creativity Take Flight!
• Tuesday, April 8th
• 4 pm – 6 pm
• ESNP Visitor Center
• Free Activity with supplies provided
• Free Fun Hike
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BrXsCyX69/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
